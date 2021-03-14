Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.81 ($42.13).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

