Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the February 11th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFNNY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 330,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

