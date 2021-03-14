Independent Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.15 ($77.83).

FRA:BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.99. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

