Independent Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.15 ($77.83).

FRA:BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.99. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

