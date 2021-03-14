Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $786.56

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.56 ($10.28) and traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.25). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 714 ($9.33), with a volume of 64,238 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 786.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 650.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market cap of £946.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57), for a total value of £68,958.72 ($90,095.01). Also, insider William Simon O’Regan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

