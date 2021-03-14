ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 11,015,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,315. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.
ImagineAR Company Profile
