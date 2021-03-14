ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.49 Million

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $780.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $761.15 million. ICON Public reported sales of $715.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.28. The company had a trading volume of 657,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,784. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average is $195.11. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

