IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 6,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,873. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 million and a P/E ratio of 26.86.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,317,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

