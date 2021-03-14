iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.43.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$68.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$69.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

