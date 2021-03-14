HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $48,619.39 and $3,652.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.31 or 0.00639155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00034736 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

