Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2536 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hydro One stock opened at C$28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.73 and a 52-week high of C$30.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.75. The firm has a market cap of C$17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.43.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

