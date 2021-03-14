Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Humanigen stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,543 shares of company stock worth $13,252,830. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

