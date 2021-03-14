Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €33.06 ($38.89) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

