Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $44.95 million, a P/E ratio of -45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

