HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the February 11th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HPX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 136,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,032. HPX has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Get HPX alerts:

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.