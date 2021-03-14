Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

