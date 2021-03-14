HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,031 shares of company stock worth $119,080 and have sold 25,746 shares worth $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 369,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

