Hiveterminal Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,299.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $946,578.74 and approximately $2,299.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00048343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00639796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00034944 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

