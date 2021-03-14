HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $827,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,951 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $9,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,201 shares of company stock worth $2,527,964 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

