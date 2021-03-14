HighTower Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $22.22 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

