HighTower Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $328.26 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $340.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

