HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

