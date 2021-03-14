HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of CLII opened at $14.54 on Friday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

