HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

