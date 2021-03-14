HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Digimarc worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Digimarc by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Digimarc news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,678,437.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,498 in the last 90 days. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

