HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) rose 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 654,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 82,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

