Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

