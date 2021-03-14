Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HESM. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 749,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,693. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $381.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

