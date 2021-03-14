HeroNode Reaches Market Cap of $288,471.11 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $288,471.11 and $44.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

