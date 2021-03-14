Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. Commerzbank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

