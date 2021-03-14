Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 20th

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $74.27 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.