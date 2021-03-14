Head to Head Comparison: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GDS and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 28.78 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -175.35 Chindata Group $120.74 million 58.76 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GDS and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 8 1 2.90 Chindata Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $91.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.13%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GDS beats Chindata Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

