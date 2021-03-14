HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

HCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HCI opened at $75.80 on Friday. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $605.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

