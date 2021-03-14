HC Wainwright Increases Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $17.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,357,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

