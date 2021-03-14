Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

