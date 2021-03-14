Harold R. Carpenter Sells 2,221 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89.

Harold R. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.