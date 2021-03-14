Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 201,900 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $97.06 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

