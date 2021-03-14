Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,070 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of VIAC opened at $94.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $95.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

