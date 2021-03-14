Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $142.20 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

