Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.07 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $481.90 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.39 and a 200-day moving average of $370.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,989 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.