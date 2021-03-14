Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after buying an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

