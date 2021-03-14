Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 25,925 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.74 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

