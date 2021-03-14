H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce $679.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $683.33 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $646.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE:FUL opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.