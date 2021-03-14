GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in GSE Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSE Systems by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

