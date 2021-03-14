Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 645,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,327 shares of company stock worth $18,278,922. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.