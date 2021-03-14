Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target Raised to GBX 959

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 839 ($10.96) to GBX 959 ($12.53) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LON GHE opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 817.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 765.35. The company has a market capitalization of £263.15 million and a P/E ratio of -96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.11).

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

