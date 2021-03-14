Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

