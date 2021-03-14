Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 824.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,562 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $107.34 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

