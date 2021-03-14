Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) vs. Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Head to Head Contrast

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -12.67% 8.74% 1.47% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Good Times Restaurants and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $109.86 million 0.46 -$13.92 million N/A N/A Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Good Times Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kona Grill.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats Kona Grill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 11, 2020, it operated, franchised or licensed 37 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants; and 25 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

