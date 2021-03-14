Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

