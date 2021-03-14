Globeflex Capital L P Sells 47,392 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,392 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of Lannett worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lannett by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 570,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lannett by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 287.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 75,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

